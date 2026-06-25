5th Circ. Backs FDA's Block On Vape Marketing
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 25, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to block two vape companies from marketing their menthol-flavored e-cigarette products after finding the benefits to adult smokers didn't outweigh the risk to minors....
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