AT&T Tells FCC It's Time To OK End Of Copper In California

By Nadia Dreid ( June 24, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has already found untrue the reasons California has given for why it won't let AT&T stop providing telephone service through legacy copper wires, the telecom giant said Wednesday, arguing the agency should let it go over the state's head and stop using copper lines....
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