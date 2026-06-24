Dem Lawmakers Probe SEC On Brokerage AI Agents

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 24, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of the House Financial Services Committee have urged U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins to detail the agency's perspective on brokerage and investment advice provided through agentic artificial intelligence, saying agentic trading by retail brokerage platforms "raises serious questions for investor protection, broker-dealer responsibilities, market integrity, and the accountability of AI developers."...
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