Delta Dental Says Wash. Antitrust Suit Echoes Faulty Claims
By Rachel Riley ( June 24, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Delta Dental of Washington said Tuesday an Evergreen State dentist targeting the dental insurer in a proposed antitrust class action has excluded its national affiliates from the case to "escape from a federal court's rejection of identical arguments" that the companies conspired to stifle insurer competition and suppress reimbursement rates....
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