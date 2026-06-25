11th Circ. Revives Cheerleading 'Worlds' Trademark Suit

By Adam Lidgett ( June 25, 2026, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived U.S. All Star Federation's lawsuit alleging a rival ripped off the competitive cheerleading organizational body's signature event's name, saying there were factual issues over the nature of the trademarks at issue....
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