Justices Pass On Samsung's Texas Battery Jurisdiction Fight
By Jonathan Capriel ( June 29, 2026, 10:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review litigation regarding a Samsung SDI Co. battery that exploded in a man's pocket, leaving unanswered a multi-appellate court split over whether a company that sells products into a state can avoid jurisdiction by claiming it intended the goods to be sold to corporate clients and not general consumers....
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