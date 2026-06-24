Mass. AG Looks To Add Underage User Claims To Kalshi Suit
By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 24, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The state of Massachusetts wants to expand its lawsuit alleging Kalshi offers unlicensed sports betting to add claims that the prediction market permits users under 21 and people on the state's gambling self-exclusion list to place bets....
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