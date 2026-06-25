7th Circ. Won't Reinstate Trans Bus Driver's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( June 25, 2026, 1:31 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined to revive a transgender bus driver's suit claiming the Chicago Transit Authority fired him due to his gender identity, ruling he failed to show the decision was driven by prejudice rather than claims that he took medical leave that wasn't approved....
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