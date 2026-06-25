Ore. Judge Grants Class Cert. In ICE Warrantless Arrest Suit
By Gina Kim ( June 25, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge Wednesday granted class certification to people who have been or will be swept up in warrantless immigration arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement without individually assessing the probability of whether someone poses a flight risk, finding the named plaintiffs' claims are typical throughout the class....
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