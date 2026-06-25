EU Eyes Gatekeeper Rules For Amazon And Microsoft Clouds

By Matthew Perlman ( June 25, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A preliminary investigation by European enforcers has found that Amazon and Microsoft should be designated as gatekeepers and subject to heightened rules under the Digital Markets Act for their cloud computing services, in addition to their other covered services....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.