Ábrego García Can't Force Costa Rica Removal, DOJ Says
By Jared Foretek ( June 25, 2026, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said that Kilmar Ábrego García has no legal right to stop his removal to Liberia, arguing that the Salvadoran national's habeas claims are jurisdictionally barred and reiterating the government's position that negotiations with Liberia would make his removal to Costa Rica "prejudicial" to the United States....
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