Easement Offers Have 'Rolling' Deadline, IRS Official Says

By Kat Lucero ( June 25, 2026, 1:09 PM EDT) -- The 90-day window that conservation easement partnerships will have to accept an IRS deal to settle their charitable tax deduction dispute is based on the date when the taxpayer receives its settlement letter with the latest offer, the agency's acting chief counsel said Thursday....
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