CFTC, Prediction Market Trade Group Back Kalshi At 6th Circ.
By Aislinn Keely ( June 25, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a prediction market trade group are pressing the Sixth Circuit to affirm sole federal oversight of event contracts in separate briefs that argued state gambling laws are a poor fit to regulate trading on real-world events....
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