Meet The Atty Repping OpenAI In Florida's Lawsuit
By Madison Arnold ( June 25, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The attorney representing OpenAI Global LLC and its CEO in the lawsuit brought by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier earlier this month over artificial intelligence concerns has deep ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration....
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