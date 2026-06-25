SIMAD Seeks OK For $180M Financing In Chapter 11 Cases

By Hilary Russ ( June 25, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- SIMAD Holdings Ltd., the bankrupt owner of 30 U.S. summer camps and other real estate, says that it has secured up to $180 million of debtor-in-possession financing from its pre-petition bondholders, as it seeks to fund its operations and bankruptcy cases while working toward a late-July auction for its assets....
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