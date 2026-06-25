3rd Circ. Vexed By Diabetic Worker's Atty, AI Issues

By Matthew Santoni ( June 25, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel questioned Thursday whether a hospital employee's disclosure of her diabetes was "too little, too late" to trigger an accommodation after she was written up for sleeping on the job — and whether her attorneys should be sanctioned for filing a minor motion that appeared to include AI-hallucinated citations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.