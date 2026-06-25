Kalshi Says NM Tribes Lack Power Over Its Sports Contracts

By Crystal Owens ( June 25, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Kalshi is asking a New Mexico district court to dismiss a challenge by four Indigenous nations trying to block the prediction market platform from offering online sports betting within Indian Country, arguing that allowing the tribes to exercise regulatory authority will enable hundreds of other tribes to follow suit....
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