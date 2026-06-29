Shampoo-Maker Inks $1.2M Deal In Cancer Risk Suit
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 29, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has preliminarily approved a $1.2 million settlement resolving class claims against Lake Consumer Products alleging it sold shampoo with known carcinogens and failed to disclose the cancer risks to consumers....
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