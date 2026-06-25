Texas Faces Tough Questions In Tylenol Autism Appeal

By Spencer Brewer ( June 25, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court seemed skeptical Thursday of an argument that the parent entities of the company that sells Tylenol should have to defend claims that the pain reliever causes autism, suggesting that the companies don't have enough ties to Texas....
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