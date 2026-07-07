Trademark Law As A Tool To Bolster NIL Rights Against AI

By Susan Natland ( July 7, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The meteoric rise of artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes — convincing replicas of a person's voice, image or persona created without their consent — is pushing celebrities, including A-listers such as Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey, to invoke federal trademark law to protect their name, image and likeness, or NIL, rights....
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