Mich. Crane Rental Co. Owes Union Funds $43K, Judge Says

By Emily Brill ( June 26, 2026, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan crane rental company must pay about $43,000 to a group of union benefit funds, a Michigan federal judge has ruled, agreeing with the funds that the company didn't uphold the contribution obligations outlined in its collective bargaining agreement and a 2018 memorandum of understanding....
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