Sens. Want CFTC Restricted From Prediction Markets Suits
By Katryna Perera ( June 25, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A group of 17 Democratic senators has called on a U.S. Senate subcommittee to prohibit the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission from using federal funds to prevent states and tribes from enforcing their gambling laws against prediction markets as litigation over the legality of their offerings continues to spread....
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