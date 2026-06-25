Detroit Club Hit With Nearly $6.3M In Race Retaliation Verdict
By Melanie Dorsey ( June 25, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Former Detroit Club server Miya Shani Hooks audibly sobbed Thursday as a federal jury found the club and its owner liable for retaliating against three former employees who said they had spoken out against racist treatment of Black guests and staff. ...
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