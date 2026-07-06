5 Rulings Clarify Limits On Chapter 15 Public Policy Exception

By Lloyd Green and Mette Kurth ( July 6, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code rests on a tension. It is built around comity: the recognition of, and cooperation with, foreign insolvency proceedings. But it also contains a brake. Section 1506 provides that nothing in Chapter 15 requires a U.S. court to act in a way that is "manifestly contrary to the public policy of the United States." The hard question is where comity ends and domestic public policy begins....