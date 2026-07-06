5 Rulings Clarify Limits On Chapter 15 Public Policy Exception

By Lloyd Green and Mette Kurth ( July 6, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code rests on a tension. It is built around comity: the recognition of, and cooperation with, foreign insolvency proceedings. But it also contains a brake. Section 1506 provides that nothing in Chapter 15 requires a U.S. court to act in a way that is "manifestly contrary to the public policy of the United States." The hard question is where comity ends and domestic public policy begins....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.