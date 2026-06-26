Thermostat Patent Case Settles After Fed. Circ. Undid Verdict
By Elliot Weld ( June 26, 2026, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Two home automation companies have settled a case over a thermostat patent after the Federal Circuit undid an $11.5 million jury verdict awarded to one of them and faulted the judge overseeing the trial for using jury forms that collapsed all infringement allegations into a yes-no question....
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