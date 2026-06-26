Kalshi Loses Bid To Keep Mich. Gambling Suit In Fed. Court

By Katryna Perera ( June 26, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has remanded to state court a suit by Michigan's attorney general against Kalshi over claims the prediction market platform is violating state gambling laws, finding Kalshi failed to sufficiently argue that the suit should remain in federal court....
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