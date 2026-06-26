Philly Defends Federal Agent Unmasking, ID Law

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 26, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia is standing by its "ICE Out" ordinance prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks and requiring them to identify themselves as law enforcement officers, arguing in response to the federal government's lawsuit challenging the measure that it makes communities safer....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.