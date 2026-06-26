Bolton Pleads Guilty In Classified Info Case
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton and Jared Foretek ( June 26, 2026, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Former National Security Adviser John Bolton pled guilty Friday to charges that he illegally retained classified national defense information and shared it with family members after prosecutors said that an individual associated with the Iranian government accessed classified information through a hack of his personal email....
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