Blackfeet Tribe Wants Mont. Water Rights Dispute Tossed

By Crystal Owens ( June 29, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Nation has asked a district court to dismiss a challenge to a Milk River water rights settlement between the tribe, Montana and the federal government, arguing that if successful, the case will deprive the tribe of its most significant property rights....
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