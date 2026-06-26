Bankers Want Beefed Up 'Know Your Customer' FCC Rules

By Nadia Dreid ( June 26, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Bankers are behind the Federal Communications Commission all the way when it comes to the agency's plan to impose "know your customer" rules on originating telecom providers and fining those that don't comply, myriad financial service trade groups have told the commission....
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