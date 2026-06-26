Bricklayers Funds Bring ERISA Suits Against Masonry Cos.

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 26, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Two Michigan masonry contractors and their owners have been hit with federal lawsuits accusing them of failing to pay required union fringe benefit contributions, with one company allegedly owing more than $194,000 after an audit....
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