Del. Justices Back Trade Desk In Nevada Records Fight
By Jarek Rutz ( June 26, 2026, 12:52 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Delaware Chancery Court ruling limiting a stockholder's inspection rights, affirming that The Trade Desk Inc. does not have to produce director emails and other informal communications sought in an investigation into the advertising technology company's 2024 reincorporation from Delaware to Nevada....
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