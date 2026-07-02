Wound Care Industry Should Expect Data-Driven Scrutiny

By Denise Barnes and Kristin Bohl ( July 2, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- On June 23, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that its national healthcare fraud takedown charged 455 defendants in connection with more than $6.5 billion in alleged fraud. While the annual takedown touched nearly every corner of the healthcare industry, one theme stood out: Wound care and skin substitutes continue to command outsized attention from regulators....
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