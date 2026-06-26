DC Circ. Backs CMS In Medicare Advantage Rating Fight

By Corey Rothauser ( June 26, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday upheld the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' calculation of a Louisiana insurer's Medicare Advantage star rating, rejecting the insurer's claims that the agency unlawfully included data from a contract that had been folded into another one....
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