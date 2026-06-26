Texas Justices Revive Fraud Suit Over Criminal Defense Fees

By Spencer Brewer ( June 26, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court gave a man convicted of aggravated assault another chance to claim his defense attorneys are liable for fraud, saying Friday that the doctrine that generally bars criminal defendants from suing their attorneys doesn't immunize defense counsel from tort claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.