T-Mobile Asks High Court To Refund Its $92M In FCC Fines

By Nadia Dreid ( June 26, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to wipe out $92 million in fines it and Sprint were slapped with for selling users' location data, saying that even though the justices have declared the FCC can level such fines and companies can just refuse to pay, the telecom "did not have the benefit" of that decision at the time....