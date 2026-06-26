Texas Justices Revive Woman's Detransition Malpractice Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( June 26, 2026, 11:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court revived a young woman's claims against a counselor for negligently recommending gender-affirming care, saying Friday that the clock started ticking on the woman's medical malpractice claims after the completion of treatment with her counselor....
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