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Judge Junks Counterclaims In Suit Over Ex-Eagle's Injury Win

By Matthew Santoni ( June 26, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A trio of doctors doesn't have to indemnify the law firm of O'Brien & Ryan LLP in a suit brought by their clinic, as a Pennsylvania judge sided with the doctors' argument that their treatment of former Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Maragos was distinct from the legal malpractice claim their clinic had brought against the firm....

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