FOIA Suit Seeks Records Tied To Denaturalization Plans
By Tom Lotshaw ( June 26, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A national legal organization asked a D.C. federal judge to order the U.S. government to search for and provide records it requested to shine light on possible Trump administration plans to ramp up cases to revoke citizenship from naturalized Americans....
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