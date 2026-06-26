Texas Justices Block County's $1.3M Immigrant Defense Fund

By Spencer Brewer ( June 26, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court blocked Harris County from allocating $1.3 million to several nonprofits that provide legal services to immigrants facing removal, saying Friday that there exist serious doubts that the county has constitutional authority to disburse the funds....
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