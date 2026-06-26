Pot Shop Says NY Can't Use 'Unclean Hands' In Labor Row

By Katherine Smith ( June 26, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A cannabis dispensary is seeking an early win in its challenge to a New York state requirement compelling cannabis operators to sign labor peace agreements with unions to secure a license, telling a federal court Friday that the state's argument alleging the company has "unclean hands" is meritless....
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