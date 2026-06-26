Judge Tells Feds To Justify Bid To Drop Adani Prosecution

By Katryna Perera ( June 26, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday told prosecutors their "terse, bland, and conclusory statement" asking the court to drop a fraud case accusing several individuals of orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme to secure lucrative Indian government renewable-energy contracts was not sufficient without further information....
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