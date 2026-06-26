Mass. Panel Revives Suit On Prison 'Anti-Racist' Book Ban

By Parker Quinlan ( June 26, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts intermediate-level appeals court on Friday ruled that an incarcerated man's lawsuit can move forward alleging he was unconstitutionally denied access to a copy of "anti-racist material," despite a claim by prison administrators that the book's cover is racially charged....
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