Law School Admission Council Can't Escape Fee-Fixing Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( June 26, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday refused to throw out a proposed class action claiming the Law School Admission Council conspired with law schools to fix application prices, giving the parties until late September to wrap up fact discovery and file motions for summary judgment....
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