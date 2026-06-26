Pistons Owner's PE Firm Sued Over $1B Margin Loan
By Jarek Rutz ( June 26, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware pension fund has filed a derivative suit in the Delaware Chancery Court accusing a private equity firm of exploiting its control over a technology distributor to secure a multibillion-dollar margin loan that allegedly violated the company's own governance policies while exposing the company and its minority stockholders to significant financial risk....
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