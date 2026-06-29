Wash. Teachers Win $120M In 23-Year Retirement Dispute

By Ben Adlin ( June 29, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Washington's Department of Retirement Systems owes nearly $120 million to a class of more than 26,000 public school teachers after decades of wrongfully withholding interest and investment returns from their retirement accounts, according to a state judge's ruling in a long-running employee benefits case....
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