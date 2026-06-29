High Court Will Hear Arizona Voter ID Challenge
By Crystal Owens ( June 29, 2026, 9:50 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take a petition from the Republican National Committee seeking to undo a Ninth Circuit decision to partially invalidate certain provisions of two Arizona laws that require proof of citizenship to vote by mail and in presidential elections....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.