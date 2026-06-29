Talent Firm Says SheFit Ignored Advice During CEO Search

By Susan Smiley ( June 29, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Talent search firm ZRG Partners has asked a Michigan federal judge to toss a breach of contract suit brought by bra maker SheFit accusing the firm of making a multimillion-dollar flub in a CEO search, arguing the company ignored the firm's recommendation to interview several candidates....
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