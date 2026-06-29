Justices To Weigh If Asylum Termination Bars Green Cards
By Britain Eakin ( June 29, 2026, 10:00 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will review a split Second Circuit decision holding that noncitizens whose asylum status was terminated after criminal convictions are no longer eligible to seek green cards....
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