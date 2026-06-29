V&E Adds Former DLA Piper IP Litigator In LA

By Jake Maher ( June 29, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP brought on an intellectual property litigation partner with more than 20 years of experience from DLA Piper to join its Los Angeles office as a trial lawyer and continue the firm's West Coast growth, according to an announcement Monday....
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